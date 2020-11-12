‘Like a dagger in my heart’ – Alan Brazil pays emotional tribute to former cricketer Graham Cowdrey who died aged 56
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
talkSPORT host Alan Brazil paid tribute to former Kent cricketer Graham Cowdrey who tragically died aged just 56. The news was announced on Wednesday that Cowdrey had passed away following a short illness. Brazil was speaking on Thursday’s Sports Breakfast and recalled memories of the cricketer. He said: “It was really, really sad news. “When […]
talkSPORT host Alan Brazil paid tribute to former Kent cricketer Graham Cowdrey who tragically died aged just 56. The news was announced on Wednesday that Cowdrey had passed away following a short illness. Brazil was speaking on Thursday’s Sports Breakfast and recalled memories of the cricketer. He said: “It was really, really sad news. “When […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources