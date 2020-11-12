England new boy Jude Bellingham's career goals so far at Birmingham and Dortmund

Global  
 

Jude Bellingham could be England’s latest debutant on Thursday against the Republic of Ireland after being called into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the first time. The midfielder, who is just 17 years of age, plays his football in Germany for Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga side paid Birmingham City an initial fee of £25million in […]
