‘Does Toni Kroos have kids?’ – Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits back at Real Madrid star over mask celebration criticism

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at Toni Kroos after the Real Madrid midfielder criticised his famous mask celebration. Kroos accused Aubameyang of being a poor role model for his ‘nonsense’ celebrations involving superhero masks during his time at Borussia Dortmund and now Arsenal. “Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That’s where […]