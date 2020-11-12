Global  
 

Raptors president Masai Ujiri pushes for return to play in Toronto

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri joined CBC's The Current where he discussed the reasons why the NBA could safely return to play in Toronto next season.
