Nick Wright: ‘James Harden does not play well with others’; Westbrook wants out | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Nick Wright reacts to the latest reports with the Houston Rockets around James Harden & Russell Westbrook. Nick feels 'James Harden does not play well with others' & it is clear Russ wants out.
Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers moved down as others begin to show more consistency. The New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens & Green Bay Packers remain steady and Nick's Kansas City Chiefs, of course, remain on top.
Nick Wright reacts to the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans in week 10. Nick feels when Indy QB Philip Rivers delivers, the Colts could be a very dangerous team. They aren't necessarily..
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Russell Westbrook wanting out of the Houston Rockets. Hear what Chris has to say about James Harden & the Rocket's chemistry issues, plus his thoughts on..
