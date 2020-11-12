Global  
 

Nick Wright: ‘James Harden does not play well with others’; Westbrook wants out | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Nick Wright: ‘James Harden does not play well with others’; Westbrook wants out | FIRST THINGS FIRSTNick Wright reacts to the latest reports with the Houston Rockets around James Harden & Russell Westbrook. Nick feels 'James Harden does not play well with others' & it is clear Russ wants out.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10 | FIRST THINGS FIRST 04:39

 Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers moved down as others begin to show more consistency. The New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens & Green Bay Packers remain steady and Nick's Kansas City Chiefs, of course, remain on top.

Nick Wright: When Philip Rivers delivers, Colts could be a dangerous team | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: When Philip Rivers delivers, Colts could be a dangerous team | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans in week 10. Nick feels when Indy QB Philip Rivers delivers, the Colts could be a very dangerous team. They aren't necessarily..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:53Published
Chris Broussard on James Harden & the Rockets' chemistry issues, talks Russell Westbrook's legacy | THE HERD [Video]

Chris Broussard on James Harden & the Rockets' chemistry issues, talks Russell Westbrook's legacy | THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Russell Westbrook wanting out of the Houston Rockets. Hear what Chris has to say about James Harden & the Rocket's chemistry issues, plus his thoughts on..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:18Published
