Chris Broussard: Danny Green & Seth Curry joining the 76ers should be a solid addition for Simmons & Embiid | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard reacts to the NBA Draft last night and discusses the acquisition of Danny Green & Seth Curry by the Philadelphia 76ers. Broussard feels the 76ers trade will be excellent for Philly as.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:41 Published 1 day ago

Chris Broussard: Rajon Rondo's best option is to leave the Lakers & sign with Clippers | UNDISPUTED



Free agent Rajon Rondo is set to be offered a 2-year 15-million-dollar contract from the Atlanta Hawks. Despite this, Rondo apparently remains focused on joining the Los Angeles Clippers coming fresh.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:29 Published 2 days ago