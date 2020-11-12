Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: It’s not AB’s fault that Mike Evans isn’t pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: It’s not AB’s fault that Mike Evans isn’t pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTEDDespite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Antonio Brown when they already had two returning thousand-yard receivers, their position coach believes there are plenty of targets to go around. The Bucs receiver coach told reporters quote, 'there's one football, and Tom Brady does a great job distributing the football.' But according to the numbers, Bucs’ 3-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans is on track for the fewest targets of any season of his career and has been targeted on just 16% of his routes run. And it’s important to consider that AB still hasn’t been fully integrated into the offense yet. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about whether AB will be the undoing of the Buccaneers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: It's not AB's fault that Mike Evans isn't pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: It's not AB's fault that Mike Evans isn't pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTED 03:16

 Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Antonio Brown when they already had two returning thousand-yard receivers, their position coach believes there are plenty of targets to go around. The Bucs receiver coach told reporters quote, 'there's one football, and Tom Brady does a great job distributing...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe doesn't see Russell Westbrook as the missing piece to any championship team | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe doesn't see Russell Westbrook as the missing piece to any championship team | UNDISPUTED

Russell Wilson wants out of Houston, but if not the Rockets, Shannon Sharpe isn't sure where the dynamic basketball player fits in. Hear him explain to Skip Bayless why he isn't sure Russell Wilson..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:42Published
Shannon Sharpe defends Eagles' QB Carson Wentz: 'Give him his kudos!' | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe defends Eagles' QB Carson Wentz: 'Give him his kudos!' | UNDISPUTED

Carson Wentz may have led his Philadelphia Eagles to the top of the NFC East rankings, but he's done so while being 6th in QBR and leading the NFL in interceptions, turnovers and sacks this season...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:54Published
Shannon Sharpe: PFF ranking Tom Brady higher than Patrick Mahomes is crazy and makes no sense | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: PFF ranking Tom Brady higher than Patrick Mahomes is crazy and makes no sense | UNDISPUTED

Pro Football Focus updated their quarterback ranks through 9 weeks of the season with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson taking the top 2 spots. Despite coming off his worst game of the season though,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:10Published