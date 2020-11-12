Global  
 

USC making the College Football Playoff is within the realm of possibility | CFB on FOX

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
RJ Young explains how with Kedon Slovis leading the way and a weaker Pac-12 South division, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for USC to make the college football playoff, and, why this is a pivotal year for Clay Helton.
