Bucks NBA draft profile: Tyrese Maxey Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey could be a good fit for the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey could be a good fit for the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Timberwolves NBA draft profile: Tyrese Maxey Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey could be the answer for the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 17 overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

FOX Sports 6 days ago