England vs Iceland Nations League clash WILL take place at Wembley following talks between FA and UK Government

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Nations League clash between England and Iceland will take place at Wembley as the UK Government gave the visiting side a travel exemption. The venue of England’s group finale next Wednesday was in doubt with Iceland facing Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday. Denmark has been subject of a travel ban since November 7 due […]
 The UK Government has given England the green light to play their UEFA Nations League match against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday. Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol reports.

