Pandev seals historic Euro 2020 spot for North Macedonia
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020 with an historic 1-0 victory over Georgia in Thursday’s play-off match in Tbilisi. Both sides were looking to reach the finals for the first time and join Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria in Group C. It was visiting captain Goran Pandev whose goal settled a tense contest in the Georgian […]
