The Tampa Bay Raptors could soon become reality

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
CBC Sports' daily newsletter explores the Raptors' options for the upcoming season, when they may not be allowed to play in Toronto. Also, Tiger started strong at the Masters and why the expansion NWSL franchise could draft Megan Rapinoe — but probably won't.
