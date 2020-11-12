Global  
 

Scotland qualification makes Robertson more emotional than any other game

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Andy Robertson said he had never felt as much emotion after a game as he did following Scotland’s penalty shoot-out success over Serbia that secured their place at Euro 2020. Ryan Christie put Scotland ahead in the 52nd minute of the play-off final in Belgrade, but substitute Luka Jovic equalised at the end of normal […]
