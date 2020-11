You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brandon Marshall agrees with Jerry Jones: Cowboys should stay loyal to Dak as Dallas QB | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall discuss Jerry Jones’ comments around whether or not to look into drafting another quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones says there is no chance of this as Dak.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:29 Published 6 days ago Cousin Sal talks Steelers' chances at AFC after they defeated his Cowboys in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE



For a minute, it looked like Cousin Sal's Dallas Cowboys would pull off the upset of the season by putting an end to the Pittsburgh Steelers' winning streak, but Big Ben led his team to comeback and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:39 Published 1 week ago NFL home-field advantage tracker: If Cowboys are 'America's Team' then Steelers are the 'World's Team'



SportsPulse: We are now past the midseason point of the season and road teams are winning at a historic pace. We go across the country to get on the scene reporters from Week 9 in the NFL. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago