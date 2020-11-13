Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyle Trask, Reggie Bush, break down pivotal moments from Florida vs. Georgia | CFB on FOX

FOX Sports Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Florida quarterback, Kyle Trask, joins Reggie Bush to break down some of the biggest plays from the Gators’ win over Georgia. Plus, they discuss Trask’s SEC record breaking start to the season and what it’s like to play with Kyle Pitts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DeVonta Smith, Reggie Bush break down Alabama receiving routes and win over Georgia | CFB on FOX [Video]

DeVonta Smith, Reggie Bush break down Alabama receiving routes and win over Georgia | CFB on FOX

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith joins Reggie Bush to break down some of his best plays in the Tide's win against Georgia, discuss Alabama's deep WR group including Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie, and how they..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:47Published