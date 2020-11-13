Kyle Trask, Reggie Bush, break down pivotal moments from Florida vs. Georgia | CFB on FOX
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Florida quarterback, Kyle Trask, joins Reggie Bush to break down some of the biggest plays from the Gators’ win over Georgia. Plus, they discuss Trask’s SEC record breaking start to the season and what it’s like to play with Kyle Pitts.
Florida quarterback, Kyle Trask, joins Reggie Bush to break down some of the biggest plays from the Gators’ win over Georgia. Plus, they discuss Trask’s SEC record breaking start to the season and what it’s like to play with Kyle Pitts.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources