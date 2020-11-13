Global  
 

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 102nd goal for Portugal!

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo edged closer to the all-time record for most international goals as European champions Portugal thrashed Andorra 7-0 in a friendly on Wednesday. The Juventus star came on a substitute to net his 102nd goal for Portugal in the 85th minute. Former Iran striker Ali Daei holds the record on 109 goals. Portugal, who...
