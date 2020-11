Colts gain head-to-head advantage in AFC South with 34-17 win over Titans Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Philip Rivers threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and Nyheim Hines scored twice as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17 Thursday night.

