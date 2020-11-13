Global  
 

Trevor Daniel shanks punt setting up Nyheim Hines TD as Colts take 20-17 lead

FOX Sports Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Trevor Daniel shanks punt setting up Nyheim Hines TD as Colts take 20-17 leadTennessee Titans' punter Trevor Daniel kicked a punt off the side of his foot giving the Indianapolis Colts the ball back just outside of the red zone. Colts' running back Nyheim Hines scored his second touchdown of the game on a day where he logged 115 total yards and two total touchdowns.
