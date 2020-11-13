Iconic Mitre Ultimax football used by Premier League legends Owen, Shearer and Fowler returns for 25th anniversary celebration

Global  
 

One of the Premier League’s most iconic footballs is being made available to purchase once again on Friday. A limited drop of 600 Ultimax balls – once at the feet of legendary Premier League strikers Alan Shearer, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen – will be available to purchase today to mark the 25th anniversary of […]
