Reporter: Man United in talks to re-sign 35-year-old club legend

The Sport Review Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Manchester United have begun talks about securing Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, according to reports in Argentina. ESPN Argentina reporter Christian Martin is quoted by Metro as saying that Manchester United are exploring the possibility of bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford following his departure 11 years ago. The same article states that Juventus […]
