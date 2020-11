You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players



Steve Clarke turned quickly to plan B after Covid-19 deprived him of three keyplayers for Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at HampdenPark on Thursday night. The national.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published on October 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes believes his national team should approach the Euro play-off against Serbia with confidence (Video) Queens Park Rangers and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes says his team are up against a good opponent in the Euro play-off on Thursday, but he feels they should go...

SoccerNews.com 3 days ago



Euro 2020: Scotland have qualified... but what happens now for national team? Scotland have qualified for their first major men's international tournament in over 20 years, so what comes next?

BBC Sport 9 hours ago