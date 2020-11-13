Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland win over Serbia 'for whole nation' - how the players & head coach reacted

BBC Sport Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Scotland have "given a little something to the country" after a "horrible year" said an tearful Ryan Christie after the national team reached their first finals in 23 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Serbia v Scotland will be intense'

'Serbia v Scotland will be intense' 00:38

 Reading head coach Veljko Paunovic says Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final between Serbia and Scotland will be an 'intense game' in Belgrade.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kerr: Calming influence Clarke will be focused [Video]

Kerr: Calming influence Clarke will be focused

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr says the weight of the country is on counterpart Steve Clarke's shoulders but he will not be distracted for Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off in Serbia

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
Townsend: Russell talks led to his return [Video]

Townsend: Russell talks led to his return

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he held clear-the-air talks with Finn Russell to allow him to return to the Scotland squad after missing the Six Nations for a breach of team protocol.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published