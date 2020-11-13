Scotland win over Serbia 'for whole nation' - how the players & head coach reacted

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kerr: Calming influence Clarke will be focused



Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr says the weight of the country is on counterpart Steve Clarke's shoulders but he will not be distracted for Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off in Serbia Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago Townsend: Russell talks led to his return



Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he held clear-the-air talks with Finn Russell to allow him to return to the Scotland squad after missing the Six Nations for a breach of team protocol. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published on October 12, 2020