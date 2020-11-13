Andy Robertson will captain Scotland vs England as players celebrate Euro 2020 qualification, as Ryan Christie cries and even Steve Clarke can’t hide emotions
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Ryan Christie couldn’t control the tears, Andy Robertson fought them off and even Steve Clarke admitted he’d have a cry. Scotland reached a major tournament for the first time since 1998 and the players enjoyed every moment of it in Belgrade. Clarke’s side beat Serbia on penalties to reach Euro 2020 and will join England […]