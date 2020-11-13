Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andy Robertson will captain Scotland vs England as players celebrate Euro 2020 qualification, as Ryan Christie cries and even Steve Clarke can’t hide emotions

talkSPORT Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Ryan Christie couldn’t control the tears, Andy Robertson fought them off and even Steve Clarke admitted he’d have a cry. Scotland reached a major tournament for the first time since 1998 and the players enjoyed every moment of it in Belgrade. Clarke’s side beat Serbia on penalties to reach Euro 2020 and will join England […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Clarke: We don't want any regrets

Clarke: We don't want any regrets 00:21

 Scotland manager Steve Clarke says his players do not want to miss out again on qualification for the European Championships.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players [Video]

Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players

Steve Clarke turned quickly to plan B after Covid-19 deprived him of three keyplayers for Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at HampdenPark on Thursday night. The national..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Clarke excited about 'intense' international period [Video]

Clarke excited about 'intense' international period

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is looking forward to the huge Euro play-off against Israel and the subsequent Nations League matches - and is hopeful Ryan Jack of Rangers will be available.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published