Kell Brook suffered serious eye injuries fighting Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence back-to-back, but now goes into Terence Crawford bout for potential last shot at glory Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Can Kell Brook travel to US soil and dethrone a highly rated, undefeated, welterweight world champion in his own country? He’s done it before. In 2014, the Sheffield man conquered the world as he upset Shawn Porter to claim the IBF title. He was just 28 at the time and appeared to have a bright […] 👓 View full article

