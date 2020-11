Peterborough 1/1 to beat Crewe in Saturday’s League One contest Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Competition: League One Market: Peterborough win Odds: 1/1 @ 888sport Hoping to extend their buffer at the top of the table this weekend, Peterborough will make the trip to the Alexandra Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, eventually hit with what was the most dramatic of 4-3 defeats against Shrewsbury on home soil […] 👓 View full article

