Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has better things to do than to give an interview after Belgrade triumph (Video) Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Scotland beat Serbia on penalties in Belgrade on Thursday, booking a place at the Euros next year. After the game, goalkeeper David Marshall obviously wasn’t feeling like wasting his time on a long interview. 🗣 "I don't even want to be here to be honest" 🤣 David Marshall ditches the post-match interview to rejoin Scotland's […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bungee jumper takes the plunge on a real Bungee jump whilst wearing a VR helmet



This stomach-churning video shows the moment a daredevil bungee jumper take a real 130 foot plunge wearing a VR helmet - that simulates him jumping between skyscrapers. The Youtuber crew, known as the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on October 14, 2020

