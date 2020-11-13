Global  
 

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has better things to do than to give an interview after Belgrade triumph (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Scotland beat Serbia on penalties in Belgrade on Thursday, booking a place at the Euros next year. After the game, goalkeeper David Marshall obviously wasn’t feeling like wasting his time on a long interview. 🗣 "I don't even want to be here to be honest" 🤣 David Marshall ditches the post-match interview to rejoin Scotland's […]
