Lennox Lewis confirms Mike Tyson did bite him during infamous brawl
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson were involved in a shocking press-conference brawl ahead of their heavyweight clash in 2002, with the former confirming 'Iron' Mike bit him during the skirmish
Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike to talk about his comeback, his physique and even his goat diet
LENNOX THE UNTOLD STORY Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis:
LENNOX: THE UNTOLD STORY is the official Lennox Lewis documentary chronicling an incredible life and sporting career. The film gives..