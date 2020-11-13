Global  
 

Lennox Lewis confirms Mike Tyson did bite him during infamous brawl

Daily Star Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Lennox Lewis confirms Mike Tyson did bite him during infamous brawlLennox Lewis and Mike Tyson were involved in a shocking press-conference brawl ahead of their heavyweight clash in 2002, with the former confirming 'Iron' Mike bit him during the skirmish
News video: Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut

Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut 02:55

 Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike to talk about his comeback, his physique and even his goat diet

