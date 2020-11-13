Leigh Griffiths apologises for liking tweet showing Kyle Lafferty in tears and denies mocking death of Northern Ireland striker’s sister
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Leigh Griffiths has issued an apology to Kyle Lafferty after facing an online backlash for liking a picture of the Northern Ireland striker looking upset. The former Rangers and Hearts frontman decided to play for Northern Ireland just days after the death of his sister, Sonia, but failed to help his country book a place […]
