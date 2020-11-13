Global  
 

Bret Hart reveals how Vince McMahon and Donald Trump inspired him to push for WWE return in 2010

When Bret Hart departed WWE in 1997, nobody really thought we'd see him in the company ever again. The infamous Montreal Screwjob went down at Survivor Series that year and as Hart was not willing to drop the WWE title to Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon conspired to make sure the title was taken from him […]
