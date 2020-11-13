Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jadon Sancho admits going through ‘dip in career’ but doesn’t blame Man Utd hunt

Daily Star Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Jadon Sancho admits going through ‘dip in career’ but doesn’t blame Man Utd huntJadon Sancho has shut down suggestions that Manchester United's failed attempt to sign him has contributed to his sluggish form this season, insisting it's normal for players to have a "little dip in their career"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like