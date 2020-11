George Hill, Colts assistant in '80s, dies at 87 Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

George Hill, an assistant coach for Woody Hayes, Don Shula and Jimmy Johnson as well as for the Colts in the 1980s, has died at age 87.

