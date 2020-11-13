Global  
 

The Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson birdies final hole to share Masters lead

BBC Sport Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
World number one Dustin Johnson birdies the final hole of his first round to share the lead at seven under par at the Masters 2020.
 Claude Harmon discusses the form of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka ahead of The Masters and look at conditions at Augusta National for the final men's major of the year.

