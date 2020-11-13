Miami Marlins make Kim Ng the 1st female GM in MLB history
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Miami Marlins announced on Friday that they have hired Kim Ng as their new general manager. Ng becomes the first female GM in MLB history and highest-ranking woman team executive in the major leagues.
