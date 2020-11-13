When Philip Rivers delivers, Colts could be a dangerous team — Wright | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Global  
 

FOX Sports Friday, 13 November 2020
When Philip Rivers delivers, Colts could be a dangerous team — Wright | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRSTNick Wright reacts to the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans in week 10. Nick feels when Indy QB Philip Rivers delivers, the Colts could be a very dangerous team. They aren't necessarily headed for the Super Bowl but they could be stronger than anticipated.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
News video: Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10 | FIRST THINGS FIRST 04:39

 Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers moved down as others begin to show more consistency. The New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens & Green Bay Packers remain steady and Nick's Kansas City Chiefs, of course, remain on top.

