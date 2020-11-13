Ronaldo focused on Juventus
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
According to a recent report from AS, Cristiano Ronaldo is fully focused on seeing out the remainder of his contract with Juventus. This comes in the wake of significant speculation over his future, with it being reported that Juve were ready to put him up for sale next summer. On the flip side of that, […]
According to a recent report from AS, Cristiano Ronaldo is fully focused on seeing out the remainder of his contract with Juventus. This comes in the wake of significant speculation over his future, with it being reported that Juve were ready to put him up for sale next summer. On the flip side of that, […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources