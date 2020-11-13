Left cheaply, now has PL interest: LFC may regret Klopp call over £20m "game-changer" - opinion Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Since leaving Liverpool on a permanent deal to join Rangers in 2019, Ryan Kent has been flourishing under Steven Gerrard for the Scottish Premiership side, to the extent where the Reds may end up regretting selling him. The winger originally joined the ‘Gers on loan for the 2018/19 season and after impressing there, they made […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

