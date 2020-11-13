Global  
 

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is in demand

SoccerNews.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Fulham defensive midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is on the radar of clubs in Italy, according to Calcio Mercato. It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Fulham could be open to a transfer of the 24-year-old, but the Serie A clubs would not be able to secure his services on the cheap. The […]
