Emile Heskey claims 'phenomenal' Tanguy Ndombele must improve at Tottenham Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ndombele arrived at Tottenham in the summer of 2019 for a whopping £63m from French club Lyon and despite showing glimpses of his talent, Heskey believes he still has plenty more to offer Spurs Ndombele arrived at Tottenham in the summer of 2019 for a whopping £63m from French club Lyon and despite showing glimpses of his talent, Heskey believes he still has plenty more to offer Spurs 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

