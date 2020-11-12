Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NRL: Cameron Smith's response to rumour he had an affair with Yvonne Sampson

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
NRL: Cameron Smith's response to rumour he had an affair with Yvonne SampsonCameron Smith says his initial reaction to rumours he was having an affair with Fox Sports presenter Yvonne Sampson was to start laughing, but he admits they left his wife, Barb, shattered.The NRL legend has just released his autobiography,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like