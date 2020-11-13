‘ I love this for my Spurs’ — Skip on Lakers interest in acquiring DeMar DeRozan for Kuzma, Green | UNDISPUTED
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
San Antonio Spurs might be overhauling their roster. Reports are saying that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in acquiring 4-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green. Skip and Shannon share their thoughts.
San Antonio Spurs might be overhauling their roster. Reports are saying that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in acquiring 4-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green. Skip and Shannon share their thoughts.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources