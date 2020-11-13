‘ I love this for my Spurs’ — Skip on Lakers interest in acquiring DeMar DeRozan for Kuzma, Green | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

‘ I love this for my Spurs’ — Skip on Lakers interest in acquiring DeMar DeRozan for Kuzma, Green | UNDISPUTEDSan Antonio Spurs might be overhauling their roster. Reports are saying that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in acquiring 4-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green. Skip and Shannon share their thoughts.
