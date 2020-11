News24.com | Italian teenager Jannik Sinner reaches landmark final in Sofia Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Teenager Jannik Sinner became the youngest Italian in the modern era to reach an ATP Tour final when he defeated France's Adrian Mannarino in Sofia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match



Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:22 Published on October 7, 2020