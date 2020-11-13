Global  
 

Super League play-offs: Catalans Dragons 26-14 Leeds Rhinos

BBC Sport Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Sam Tomkins creates three tries as Catalans Dragons beat Leeds Rhinos in the Super League eliminator play-off to reach the semi-finals.
