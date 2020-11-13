Global  
 

Everything you need to know for the International Swimming League playoffs

CBC.ca Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
CBC Sports' daily newsletter previews the International Swimming League playoffs. Also, the Miami Marlins hired the first GM in American pro sports history and why Ryan Tepera — yes, that Ryan Tepera — received a down-ballot MVP vote.
