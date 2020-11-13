Everything you need to know for the International Swimming League playoffs
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
CBC Sports' daily newsletter previews the International Swimming League playoffs. Also, the Miami Marlins hired the first GM in American pro sports history and why Ryan Tepera — yes, that Ryan Tepera — received a down-ballot MVP vote.
CBC Sports' daily newsletter previews the International Swimming League playoffs. Also, the Miami Marlins hired the first GM in American pro sports history and why Ryan Tepera — yes, that Ryan Tepera — received a down-ballot MVP vote.
|
|
You Might Like