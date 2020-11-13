Global  
 

The Masters 2020: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm & Tiger Woods shine with best shots of day two

BBC Sport Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm & Tiger Woods shine on day two of the Masters - watch the best shots of the second round at Augusta.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: The Masters may look different, but still amazing

The Masters may look different, but still amazing 00:59

 Sports Pulse: The Masters may look different, but can we still expect the same playing out of Tiger Woods

