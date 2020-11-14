Global  
 

Penn State QB ‘Sean Clifford has to play better,’ Matt Leinart

FOX Sports Saturday, 14 November 2020
Penn State QB ‘Sean Clifford has to play better,’ Matt LeinartThe Big Noon Kickoff crew discusses where the Penn State Nittany Lions is stuggling most ahead of their match up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Matt Leinart says that Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford needs to be more careful with the football.
