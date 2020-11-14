Bryson DeChambeau’s Ball Search Pushes Him Out of Masters Hunt
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
After predictions that he would dominate Augusta National, DeChambeau had a meltdown on the third hole Friday that put him below the projected cut line with six holes of his second round left to finish on Saturday morning.
After predictions that he would dominate Augusta National, DeChambeau had a meltdown on the third hole Friday that put him below the projected cut line with six holes of his second round left to finish on Saturday morning.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources