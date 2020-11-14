Global  
 

Bryson DeChambeau’s Ball Search Pushes Him Out of Masters Hunt

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 November 2020
After predictions that he would dominate Augusta National, DeChambeau had a meltdown on the third hole Friday that put him below the projected cut line with six holes of his second round left to finish on Saturday morning.
