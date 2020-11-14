Iowa interception sets up Tyler Goodson's second TD to put the Hawkeyes up 28-0 on Minnesota
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Iowa Hawkeyes DB Riley Moss picked off the Minnesota Gophers in the 4th quarter to set up RB Tyler Goodson's second rushing touchdown of the game. Goodson's TD puts Iowa up 28-0 on Minnesota.
