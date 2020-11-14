|
|
The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Tee times, TV and streaming information for Saturday's Masters action at Augusta National Golf Course.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Masters Preview: Can Tiger Woods Win Again At Augusta?
In a typical year, The Masters is played in early April, ushering in the majors season for professional golf. This has not been a typical year. A month before The Masters' originally scheduled April..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:23Published
|
The Masters: Monty's Movie!
We take a trip back to the 2016 Masters, where Colin Montgomerie got those in action at Augusta National thinking about a possible Masters movie!
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:58Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|