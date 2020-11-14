David Ornstein delivers latest transfer update for Arsenal fans Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Arsenal could look to strengthen two key positions in next summer’s transfer window, according to reporter David Ornstein. The Gunners ended up being busy in the summer transfer window this year as they brought in the likes of Thomas Partey, Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, despite their flurry of transfer activity in the summer months, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

