You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans



Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a video on Twitter, the former India cricketer wished for everybody's happiness. Dev, who underwent.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08 Published 18 hours ago Piyush Goyal extends Diwali wishes highlighting Centre's efforts to overcome COVID impact



Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on November 13 extended his to everyone for Diwali with the hope that coming year will be a good one. He said, "As representative of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 21 hours ago